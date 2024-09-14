SC seeks Centre’s reply on PIL for sensitising people on rape

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a PIL filed by a lawyer seeking directions for sensitising people about the penal provisions for rape and the POCSO Act to make the country a better place



for girls and women.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the Centre, the union ministries of education and information and broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The bench was impressed with the persuasive submissions of senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda, who has filed the public interest litigation (PIL) plea in his personal capacity and urged the bench to contribute in making India a safer and better place

for girls and women.

The bench issued the notices and said it is in the process of rendering a judgment in a POCSO matter and may issue guidelines on the sensitive issue.

“We will list it after the judgment,” the CJI said.

Ponda said there is a need to inform people about the laws regarding rape and the change in such laws after the Nirbhaya case.

“We need the help of the Union, the states and all combined to disseminate information about the potential the laws have to cure this problem, in the form of prevention of rapes.... A large number of people in this country are completely unaware of the deterrence for rape (and) the new definition of rape after the Nirbhaya case in 2013...,” he said.

The plea has sought several measures, including directing the education ministry to ask all educational institutions that are providing free and compulsory education to children aged up to 14 years to incorporate the penal provisions regarding offences against women and children.

The plea has said the subject of moral training also has to be included to ensure awareness about sexual equality, the rights of women and girls and their freedom to live with dignity.

“Particularly, endeavours are required to be made to change the mindset of the boys in this country, an exercise that must start at the level of school,” it has said.