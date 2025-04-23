SC schedules Pegasus hearing for April 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed next week to hear a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged unauthorised use of Pegasus spyware for the surveillance of journalists among others.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh posted the hearing on April 29 for want of time.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for some petitioners, said the top court previously directed for supply of reports of a technical panel but no such report was shared.

“This court will have to pass some directions because we have not received the reports. Kindly hear it urgently,” Divan said. The bench directed for listing the matter next week.

On March 7, the top court fixed April 22 for hearing the pleas. On August 25, 2022, the top court said the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus found some malware in five of 29 examined cell phones but it could not be held that the Israeli spyware was used.

After perusing the report submitted by former apex court Justice R V Raveendran, the top court said the Central government did not cooperate with the Pegasus probe.

The top court in 2021 ordered a probe into the allegations of the use of Israeli spyware by government agencies for targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists, and activists and appointed technical and supervisory committees to examine the matter.