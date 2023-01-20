SC says no coercive action to be taken against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

New Delhi: In a relief to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, the Supreme Court on Friday granted her interim protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on her plea.

The top court noted that a look out circular has been issued against her.

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner either on the basis of FIRs or pursuant to any FIR which may have been lodged or may be lodged in relation of the same matter...

“At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple case may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law,” the bench said.

Advocate Kamini Jaiswal, appearing for Manimekalai, submitted she had no intention of hurting religious feelings.

She said the objective of the film was to depict the goddess in an inclusive sense.

In her petition filed through advocate Indira Unninayar, Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiment of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess. She has said her documentary film shows the broad-minded traits of the goddess.

She has made the four states respondents in her plea along with some individuals.

She filed the writ petition in December but was registered on January 11.

Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi.

The filmmaker has said she has faced death threats and open calls for beheading, after she tweeted the poster of

her film.