‘SC ruling on Art 370 not God’s verdict’: Mehbooba vows to continue struggle

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party will continue its struggle for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Supreme Court’s decision on Article 370 is “not God’s verdict”.

Her remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood “at the earliest” as well as elections to the Assembly by September 30 next year.

“We don’t have to lose heart. We will continue our struggle. The Supreme Court is not God. The same Supreme Court had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be amended without recommendation of constituent assembly. They were also learned judges. Today some other judges passed the ruling. We cannot treat it as God’s verdict,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Kupwara.

She said people opposing special status to J-K want “us to give up”.

“Our opponents want that we give up the fight but we will continue till our last breath. We have given a lot of sacrifices and we cannot let them go in vain,” she said.