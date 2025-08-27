SC road safety panel seeks report on Burdwan bus mishap

Kolkata: The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has reportedly written to West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant expressing concern over a fatal road accident in Burdwan on Independence Day.

The letter, dated August 18 and signed by committee secretary Sanjay Mittal, sought detailed information on the incident and the measures taken by the state to prevent such mishaps. Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, the committee has directed the state to submit a comprehensive report by September 20.

On August 15, a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck near Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway in East Burdwan around 7.30 am, leaving 10 passengers dead and 35 injured.

The bus, bound for Durgapur, was carrying 45 passengers, including five children, all residents of Chiraiya Sarsawa Ghat area under Motihar police station in Bihar.

They had travelled to West Bengal for a holy dip at Gangasagar and were returning home when the crash occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the truck was parked by the roadside when the speeding bus hit it from behind. Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

Following the committee’s letter, Nabanna has sought a detailed account of steps taken to improve traffic management and curb reckless driving.

The chief secretary’s office has already communicated with the state Transport Department.

On Monday, special secretary Kanchan Choudhury reportedly wrote to East Burdwan District Magistrate Ayesha Rani seeking a report on the accident and subsequent measures adopted.

The district administration has been asked to submit its findings by August 31, which will then be compiled for submission to the road safety committee.