SC restrains construction within core areas in tiger reserves, nat’l parks, wildlife sanctuaries

The Supreme Court Wednesday restrained authorities from carrying out any construction within core areas in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The apex court did not appreciate the setting up of zoos and safaris inside tiger reserves and national parks.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority to file a response explaining the necessity of having safaris in national parks. The top court was dealing with a matter raising issues such as alleged illegal constructions in tiger reserves and the establishment of a tiger safari in the buffer area of Corbett Tiger Reserve. “Until further orders we restrain the authorities from doing any construction within the core areas notified in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries,” the bench said. The bench was also informed about a report submitted by an apex court-constituted panel, Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in which it has asked the Union Environment Ministry to amend or withdraw guidelines related to setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries to discourage the use of wildlife habitats for tourism activities which are non-site specific. CEC, in its report, has also said that approvals given for setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and protected areas should be withdrawn forthwith.