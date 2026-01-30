SC reserves verdict on pleas to modify stray dog orders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking modification of earlier orders in the stray dogs case.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria reserved its decision after hearing amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal, who summarised the steps taken by states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The bench also heard the counsel appearing for NHAI regarding compliance of the November 7, 2025 direction where the authority was directed to remove stray animals from National Highways and fencing of roads.

The top court asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to process the applications of NGOs seeking permission to animal shelters or animal birth control facilities.

“Either you accept it or reject the applications but do it expeditiously,” the bench told the counsel appearing for AWBI, who pointed out that after the November 7 order of the court, there was a surge in such applications from different organisations.

The top court asked the parties to file their written submissions as early as possible in the matter. On Wednesday, the top court flagged its concern over state governments not complying with its directions to enhance their stray dogs sterilisation capacity, saying, “They are all building castles

in the air.”

The top court was hearing several petitions seeking modification of its November 7, 2025, order directing authorities to remove stray animals from the institutional areas and roads.

On January 13, the top court said it would ask states to pay a “heavy compensation” for dog bite incidents and hold dog feeders accountable for such cases.

The court also flagged concerns over the non-implementation of norms on stray animals for the last five years.

Taking note of the “alarming rise” in dog-bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the apex court on November 7 directed relocation of stray canines forthwith to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.