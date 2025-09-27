SC relaxes bail condition of MLA Abbas Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday relaxed the bail conditions imposed on MLA Abbas Ansari in a UP Gangsters Act case and allowed him to travel outside the state with prior intimation to the investigation officers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked Ansari to ensure trials in cases against him weren’t delayed and directed him to cooperate in expeditious disposal of the cases.

“...The petitioner is allowed to travel outside the state of UP, provided that he shall furnish the particulars of place of visit to the trial court, along with contact number to the investigating officer and shall further ensure that the trial proceedings are not hampered or delayed,” the bench ordered.

The bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari to appear before the trial court except for cases, where he has been granted liberty from physical appearances.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh Police said the trial in the gangster case was underway and he was granted interim bail by the top court.