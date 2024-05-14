SC rejects plea to disqualify PM from contesting elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting polls for six years for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the model code of conduct during campaigning.



A bench of justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.“Have you approached authorities? For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first,” the bench said. The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was

dismissed as withdrawn.The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act. The plea alleged that Modi invoked religion to make “divisive and hateful” statements in his election campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The petition claimed that various organisations and individuals have filed complaints with the Election Commission but the poll panel has failed to take any effective action and restrain Modi from seeking votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship. The bench also dismissed another petition which sought directions to the EC to act against Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged “hate speeches”.The court said it was not inclined to issue any directions in this regard to the poll panel.