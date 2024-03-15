SC rejects plea alleging irregularities in EVM functioning

New Delhi: “Every method has its plus and minus points,” the Supreme Court on Friday said as it refused to entertain a plea alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and Augustine George Masih, emphasized the court’s extensive review of numerous petitions and its consistent engagement with diverse issues concerning the operation of EVMs.

“How many petitions shall we entertain? Recently, we have dealt with a plea related to VVPAT. We cannot go by assumptions. Every method has its plus and minus points. Sorry, we cannot entertain this under Article 32,” the bench told petitioner Nandini Sharma, appearing in-person.

The bench noted that the petition’s subject has been previously addressed by the apex court in multiple cases. Justice Khanna highlighted the court’s repeated examination of over 10 cases on the matter. Sharma has included the Election Commission of India and six political parties as respondents in her plea.