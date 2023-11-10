SC refuses to stay HC’s hearing on Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the proceedings before the Allahabad High Court on suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, saying it will not be fair to interfere with the high court order without hearing both sides.



The apex court was hearing a petition challenging an order of the high court which had transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

The plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the May 26 order of the high court came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The apex court noted altogether 18 petitions were pending before the high court in the matter.

The petitioner’s counsel said they do not have the financial wherewithal to go to Allahabad to contest the suits as the distance from Mathura to there is about more than 600 km.

The counsel said hearing the suits in Delhi will be convenient to them as it takes two to three hours to reach the national capital from Mathura.

In Mathura, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, which they claim was constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The high court had on May 26 transferred to itself all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before the Mathura court.