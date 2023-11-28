SC refuses to hear PIL alleging use of public servants for electoral gains

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to quash a letter issued by the Controller General of Defence Accounts and DoPT’s office memorandum which seek to use public servants to showcase achievements of the government.



A bench took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Bhushan submitted that this is a serious matter where the ruling party wants to allegedly use public servants for promotion of its work with an aim to get benefits in upcoming elections.

The PIL, filed by EAS Sarma and Jagdeep S Chhokar, sought setting aside of the letter of October 9, 2023 of the Controller General of Defence Accounts of the Ministry of Defence.

“The aforesaid impugned letter may be read in conjunction with a Ministry of Defence’s order, which directed soldiers on annual leave to spend time on promoting government schemes, making them soldier-ambassadors’,” the plea said.

The PIL also assailed the office memorandum of October 17, 2023 of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The DoPT decided “to deploy joint secretaries/directors/deputy secretaries of GOI as district rath prabharis (Special Officers)’ for showcasing achievements of the last nine years through ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, proposed to be organised from November 20, 2023 to January 25, 2024.”

The plea also sought a declaration that no ruling party at the Centre or state can use, directly or indirectly, any public servant for any campaign or promotion which is intended for its benefit.