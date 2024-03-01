SC refuses to hear Asaram’s petition for suspension of sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of the sentence because of his deteriorating health.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to approach the Rajasthan High Court for relief after he said Asaram was willing to accept the public prosecutor’s suggestion that he could undergo treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital in Maharashtra’s Khopoli in police custody.

The bench asked Asaram to submit an application before the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission for treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital and it would be considered in accordance with law. In 2018, the self-styled godman was convicted by a special POCSO court in Jodhpur of sexual assault, including rape, and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.