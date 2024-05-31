SC refuses to entertain plea seeking re-polling in Bihar’s Munger

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to hold re-polling in certain booths of Bihar’s Munger constituency.

A vacation bench of Justices S C Sharma and P B Varale asked the petitioner to approach the high court.

“Why don’t you go to the HC? The high courts are not closed in this country,” the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner alleged that huge rigging and booth capturing took place in the elections in Munger with the connivance of the local administration.