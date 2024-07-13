SC refuses to entertain plea on protection of doctors from violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Delhi Medical Association plea seeking directions for the protection of doctors from violence, saying laws already exist to deal with such instances.

However, a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar gave liberty to the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) to approach appropriate forums in case of any particular instance of violence.

“I had to visit a hospital recently, I saw placards placed there saying violence against doctors is a serious offence. You see laws are already there to deal with such instances,” Justice Khanna told senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the DMA.

The Apex Court was hearing the DMA’s petition which also sought directions to the authorities to ensure adequate security at hospitals and medical centres to prevent attacks on doctors and healthcare workers by patients’ relatives and others.

Hansaria submitted that the concern is about preventive measures to be put in place as incidents of violence against doctors are occurring quite often.

Justice Khanna said the court cannot direct legislation and nowadays, every hospital has a police officer or security in place to thwart any such incident.

Observing that anybody who indulges in violence can be dealt with under the Indian Penal Code, the bench said the only question is the implementation of the law.

“We are not inclined

to entertain the petition. In case of any difficulty in any particular case, the petitioner association of doctors is at liberty to take up the said issue before the competent court,”

it said.