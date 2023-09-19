SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM’s plea against ED summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons in a case of alleged money laundering.

A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi granted Soren the liberty to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief in the matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi claimed in the court that this is a complete case of a witch-hunt.

“Mr Rohatgi, why don’t you go to the high court? No no, go to the high court. We will permit you to withdraw,” the bench said. The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that the issue is covered by a large number of judgments.