SC refuses to accept IMA chief’s apology over ‘damaging’ remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept the unconditional apology published by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief RV Asokan in a newspaper over his “damaging” comments about the Apex court, saying the excerpt of the apology filed before it was “illegible” as the font was “minuscule”. Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Asokan, to file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week. “We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size...The excerpt of the apology filed before us is illegible in as much as the font is minuscule,” the bench said.