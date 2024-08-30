SC raps T’gana CM over comments that Kavitha got bail because of deal with BJP

New Delhi: “Do we pass orders after consultations with political parties?” an ostensibly provoked Supreme Court asked on Thursday, voicing strong displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments on the apex court granting bail to rival BRS leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



Angry over Reddy’s statement about a “deal” between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

“Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister. That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister? A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner.

“Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders after consultations with political parties? We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy.

In a media interaction on Tuesday, Reddy said there are doubts about how Kavitha secured bail within five months when Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, got it after remaining behind bars for 15 months and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get the relief.

“It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP,” he had alleged.

The apex court said it is a fundamental duty of political parties to show respect to institutions.

“We always say we will not interfere in the legislature, then that is expected from them also. Do we pass orders on political considerations?” the bench, also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan, said.

The observations by the top court came while hearing a petition seeking transfer of the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, in which Reddy is an accused, from Telangana to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

In the morning, the top court had said it will appoint a special prosecutor to conduct the trial in the case to inspire confidence among the parties involved.

When the matter was taken up in the afternoon, the apex court discussed the names of lawyers Surendra Rao and E Uma Maheshwar Rao as possible contenders.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners in the case referred to the statements made by Reddy and said the bench should ask the police to report directly to the court and not the chief minister about the progress in their investigation in the cash-for-vote case. Reddy also holds the home portfolio.