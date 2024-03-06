SC raps ex-U’khand forest min, officer over illegal construction

The Supreme Court criticized former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and ex-divisional forest officer for permitting illegal construction and tree felling in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, expressed astonishment at Rawat’s audacity, noting his role as forest minister in 2021 under the BJP and his subsequent association with the Congress.

“Since the matter is pending investigation by the CBI, we do not propose to comment any further on the matter. We have also observed that this cannot be done by two persons only. Many other persons must have been involved,” the bench, also comprising justices P K Mishra and Sandeep Mehta, said.

The apex court directed the CBI, which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

The top court said even after the National Tiger Conservation Authority found Chand involved in serious irregularities, Rawat not only overruled the recommendation of the Secretary (Forest) for suspension but also justified his proposed posting to the Lansdowne Division.

“It was only after the then Forest Minister demitted his office, that Mr. Kishan Chand, DFO could be put under suspension,” it said.

The court’s judgement came on a petition filed by environment activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal alleging destruction of the tiger habitat and a decline in the tiger density in the Lansdowne Forest Division owing to illegal construction in the Pakhro Tiger Safari as well as illicit felling of thousands of trees.

The Supreme Court condemned Rawat and Chand for unlawfully felling trees for tourism development, demanding the state restore the forest’s status. The Central Empowered Committee previously held them accountable for illegal activities, including tiger safari construction in 2021.

The court directed a committee, including NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India, to propose restoration

measures.