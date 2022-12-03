SC quashes HC's anticipatory bail to 4 in ISRO espionage case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday quashed a Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to four people, including a former Director General of Police (DGP), in a case of alleged frame-up of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage matter. The CBI had registered the case against 18 people for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, in connection with the arrest and detention of Narayanan in the espionage case.



The case, which had hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

Narayanan, who was given a clean chit by the CBI, had earlier alleged that the Kerala Police had "fabricated" the case and the technology he was accused to have stolen and sold in the 1994 case did not even exist at that time.

A bench of justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar allowed the plea filed by the CBI and remanded the matter back to the high court and directed it to decide the issue within four weeks.

"In view of the above and for the reasons stated above, all these appeals are allowed. The impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court are hereby quashed and set aside. All the anticipatory bail applications are remitted to the High Court to decide the same afresh in accordance with law and on their own merits and in light of the observations made hereinabove.

"However, it is observed that this Court has not expressed anything on merits in favour of either of the parties and it is ultimately for the High Court to pass appropriate order/s in accordance with law and on their own merits and in light of the observations made hereinabove," it said.

SC asked the high court to finally decide and dispose of the anticipatory bail applications on remand, at the earliest but preferably within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the present order.

"The Registry of the High Court is directed to notify all these anticipatory bail applications before the concerned Bench taking up such matters within a period of one week from today.

"Till then, by way of an interim arrangement and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the CBI before the High Court, it is directed that for a period of five weeks from today and till the bail applications are finally decided by the High Court on remand, the respondents herein original accused be not arrested, subject to their cooperation in the investigation," the bench said.

SC also directed the high court to decide and dispose of the bail applications afresh on remand without in any way being influenced by the present interim arrangement and in accordance with law and on their own merits.