SC pushes 2022 PMLA verdict review hearing to August 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to August 28 the hearing on the question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

As the hearing commenced, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant that a review has been listed suddenly and he needs some time. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the 2022 judgment is wrong and it needs reconsideration.