SC protects Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi from arrest in NIA case

The Supreme Court has granted independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi protection from arrest in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links, and sought response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his plea.

The lawmaker, who has allegedly been vocal against the Central government during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, moved the top court against the February 9 order of the Gauhati High Court allowing the special NIA court in Assam to proceed with the framing of charges against him in one of the two cases.

“Let notice be served on the standing counsel for the State (NIA), for the limited purpose of considering the grant of protection to the petitioner from arrest pursuant to the impugned order, returnable on February 24, 2023.

“In the meantime, the petitioner (Gogoi) shall be protected against arrest in connection with FIR bearing ... dated December 14, 2019, Police Station NIA, Guwahati,” a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal ordered on Tuesday after hearing arguments from senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the lawmaker.

Earlier, the high court had permitted NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Gogoi and three of his associates in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist link