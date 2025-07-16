SC: Pol parties relying on caste considerations dangerous for nation

New Delhi: Political parties relying on caste considerations are equally dangerous for the country, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday as it refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the registration of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a political party.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that according to the constitution of the AIMIM, its objective is to work for every backward section of the society, including minorities, which is professed by the Constitution.

“The party says they will work for every backward class in the society, including those belonging to minority communities and Muslims who are backward both economically and in the field of education. This is what our Constitution professes. There are certain rights guaranteed to minorities under the Constitution and the party’s political manifesto or constitution says it will work for the protection of those rights granted under the Constitution,” the bench told advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The bench, which asked Jain to withdraw the plea filed against a Delhi High Court order that dismissed a writ petition challenging the registration and recognition of the AIMIM by the Election Commission (EC), granted liberty to the petitioner to file a writ petition, wherein he may make a wider prayer for reforms in respect of political parties on different counts.

“You may be right that there are some grey areas, where even after giving an undertaking, a party or a candidate of the party may indulge in a campaign which may raise religious sentiments, but for that one can bring the incident to the notice of an appropriate forum.

“There are some political parties which rely on caste considerations, which is equally dangerous for the country. This is not allowed. So you may file a neutral petition which does not accuse any specific political party or accuses any individual and raises general issues. Bring to our notice and we will take care of it,” the bench told the petitioner.