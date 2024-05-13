SC plea seeks review of EVM VVPAT verdict

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its April 26 judgement by which it had rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system and the complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The review petition was filed by Arun Kumar Agrawal, who had filed the PIL on the issue earlier. Seeking physical counting, the plea said the counting of all VVPAT slips can be done “accurately with a fraction of the employees and at a fraction of cost and within five to eight hours” “Each slip can be counted while being picked to make bundles of 25 slips as mandated under instructions given in the ECI’s Manual on EVM and VVPAT, 2023,” the plea said.