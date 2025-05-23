SC orders NHAI to act against encroachments on highway

new delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India to take effective steps to curb unauthorised occupation of highway lands and form surveillance teams of police officials to carry out patrolling.

The top court also directed the Centre to give wide publicity to the availability of ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application.

The NHAI has introduced the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application which aims to provide comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said information about the availability of the mobile application shall be displayed prominently at toll and food plazas on highways.

“We direct the Joint Secretary (Highways) to file on record the details of various categories of complaints lodged on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application, including complaints regarding unauthorised occupation of highway lands and action taken.”