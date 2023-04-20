SC orders forthwith release of two UP officials held in custody

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered forthwith release of two secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh finance department, who were taken into custody on the orders of the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, which took it up on board.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the state, told the bench that an “unprecedented order” has been passed by the high court by which the finance secretary and special secretary (finance) have been taken into custody in a contempt matter in a case related to facilities for retired high court judges.

Nataraj said the high court has also issued bailable warrants to the chief secretary of the state in the matter.

“Issue notice, returnable on April 28, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay of the operation of the orders of the division bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad dated April 4, 2023 and April 19, 2023. The officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, who have been taken into custody, shall be released forthwith,” the bench said in its order.

It said registrar of the apex court shall communicate the order both telephonically and on e-mail to the registrar general of the high court for immediate compliance.

In its April 19 order, the high court had observed that having regard to the averments made in the affidavit and the conduct of the officers “suppressing material facts and misleading the court, prima facie, have committed criminal contempt of the court.”

It had said the officers present in the court – Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi, Secretary (Finance) UP and Sarayu Prasad Mishra, Special Secretary (Finance) – were taken into custody and they shall be produced before the court on April 20 at 11 am for framing of charge.