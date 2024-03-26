SC orders CBI probe into Manipuri woman’s death

New Delhi: Unresolved crimes tend to erode public trust in the institutions which have been established for maintaining law and order, the Supreme Court has said while directing a CBI probe into the death of a 25-year-old Manipuri woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented house in south Delhi in 2013.

The body of the deceased, A S Reingamphi, was discovered on May 29, 2013 by the landlord of the tenanted premises who alerted the Police Control Room at 11 am on the same day. The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post mortem report. The FIR was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station against unknown accused persons under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation was transferred to the Malviya Nagar Crime Branch, and pursuant to representations by her cousins, offence under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was added.

Later, two cousins of the deceased woman filed a petition in the Delhi High Court praying for direction for the investigation to be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The high court dismissed the plea saying the investigation has been carried out by the investigating agency seemingly without any bias and nothing has emerged on record if the landlord Raj Kumar and his brother-in-­law Amit Sharma were having strong connection with any politician to influence the investigation.