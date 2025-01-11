SC opens doors to people for guided tours

New Delhi: Opening its doors for augmenting public engagement and awareness, the Supreme Court has allowed guided tours for people on designated days.

The drive allows people to put to rest their curiosities on the court’s mystique, and stroll through its majestic corridors every working Saturday -- except the second and the fourth and declared holidays.

An official said, “Opening of the secured apex court premises will provide a great opportunity to the public to gain inside access to the interiors of the building and admire the majestic structure in its full glory.”

A circular issued on January 9 by Registrar Mahesh T Patankar (court and building) read, “In pursuance of the directions of the competent authority, the guided tour shall be conducted on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays and declared holidays in four slots from 10 am to 11.30 am; 11:30 am to 1 pm; 2 pm to 3.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm.”

Officials would accost the public during the tour and introduce them to the various sections of historical value.

For conducting the guided tour smoothly, a pre-online booking would be mandatory.

“A visitor can arrange pre-planned escorted visits with online booking made in advance,” the official said, “and will be accompanied throughout the premises and introduced to parts of historical importance and they will also get a chance to see the courtrooms.”

Public members would have a chance to sightsee the grounds which usually takes about an hour and guided through the courtrooms aside from the National Judicial Museum and Archive.