‘SC & OBC students studying medicine, engineering in govt colleges will get full scholarship’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said from the academic session 2025-26, all students of SC and OBC categories studying medical and engineering courses in any govt college of the country will be given full scholarship and a portal will be created for this.

The CM was speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by All India Saini Seva Samaj on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Gurugram.

On this occasion, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal, MP, Upendra Kushwaha and Kalpana Saini were also present.

While congratulating and wishing the people on Vaisakhi, the Chief Minister said today is also the birth anniversary of the great social reformer, thinker, writer and philosopher Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He also paid tribute to the citizens who were martyred when the British army opened fire on the orders of General Dyer at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the CM said Mahatma Jyotiba Phule worked to awaken the country and society at a time when India was in the shackles of slavery.