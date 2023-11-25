SC notice to Andhra CM, CBI on plea seeking cancellation of his bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a response from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the CBI on a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a disproportionate assets case.



A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal issued a notice to Reddy and the agency on a plea filed by disgruntled YSR Congress MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

“Issue notice. The Registry to place the cases before an appropriate court in the first week of January 2024, after seeking a direction from the Chief Justice of India,” the bench said.

The top court had earlier sought responses from the CBI and Reddy on a plea seeking transfer of the trial of a disproportionate assets case pending before a court in Hyderabad in Telangana to a court in any other state, preferably the Patiala House Court in the national capital.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti issued notice to the CBI on a transfer petition filed by Raju and asked the probe agency to explain why there was a delay in the completion of the trial in the case.

Raju’s plea had said the disproportionate assets case was registered in 2012 and the CBI filed 11 chargesheets in that, resulting in 11 other cases.