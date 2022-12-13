SC notice against fresh extension to ED Director Mishra's tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.



A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath issued notices to the Union of India, Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

"Issue notice returnable in six weeks," the bench said.

The plea accused the central government of destroying the "basic structure" of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

"The impugned extension of tenure of Respondent No.2 (Mishra) is destroying the democratic process of our country, hence the present writ petition has been filed by the petitioner which may kindly be allowed in the interest of justice," the plea, filed through advocates Varun Thakur and Shashank Ratnoo, said.

The Congress leader said the top court had passed a specific order that no further extension shall be granted to Mishra but the Centre gave him a second extension from November 17, 2021 to November 17, 2022 after which she filed a petition on which a notice was issued.