SC may quash ED case against ex-IAS officer, son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday it may quash a money laundering case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and his son Yash in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, saying there were no proceeds of crime.

“We have gone through the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) and the FIR lodged in the case. We find that there is no predicate offence and there are no proceeds of crime. If there is no proceeds of crime, then there is no money laundering. We will quash this complaint,” a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

Raju said there is enough material with the probe agency and, if the court is inclined to quash the ECIR, then the ED be given liberty to lodge a fresh complaint and proceed with the case. Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for the father-son duo, said there are other co-accused in the case and the complaint against them should also be quashed.

The bench told the advocate that if named in the instant complaint, the other co-accused can be granted relief. It not, they will have to take their own

legal recourse.