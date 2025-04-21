SC lawyer writes to AG, seeks contempt proceedings against Dubey

New Delhi: A Supreme Court lawyer representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case has written to Attorney General R Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his “grossly scandalous” remarks “aimed at lowering the dignity” of the top court.

This comes a day after Dubey launched a broadside against the SC, saying Parliament and state Assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make laws.