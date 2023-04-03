SC junks plea seeking enquiry into frauds in KCC system

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea for a pan India enquiry into alleged financial frauds in the working of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) system for farmers with the connivance of bank officials, saying such a probe was not possible on the basis of “general allegations” levelled by the petitioner.



A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Aravind Kumar, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Reserve Bank of India with his grievances.

“It is not possible under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to hold some kind of an enquiry on the general allegations made by the petitioner and the petitioner should know better before proceeding with the matter as he is a man well versed with law being a qualified lawyer.

“We are thus not inclined to exercise jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution of India but it is open to the petitioner to make a representation with the concerned Ministry by giving details in respect of what he claims to be the financial frauds in the working of the KCC System,” the bench said.

Article 32 of the Constitution deals with constitutional remedies that Indian citizens can seek from the Supreme Court against the violation of their fundamental rights.

The Apex court took note of the submissions by senior advocate Jayant Mehta, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case, that except for two incidents of fraud, others are general allegations about the working of the KCC system.

The amicus curiae told the court that it is the Reserve Bank of India to whom such a representation should be made.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Chandra Shekhar Mani contending the Centre has failed to protect the rights of the farmers as financial frauds have been committed in the KCC system by bank officials with the connivance of scammers.

He said several FIRs have been lodged in different regions against such corrupt practices.