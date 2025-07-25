SC junks PIL on bogus voting, calls it ‘frivolous’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea alleging bogus voting registration, saying the court’s PIL jurisdiction was being “misused and abused”. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran termed the PIL “bogus”.

The CJI said, “Our PIL jurisdiction is being misused and abused. We don’t entertain such frivolous petitions”.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the bench that the petitioner was an RTI activist and the plea raises the issue of bogus voting registration.

The bench said the petitioner might get hold of some parliamentarian and ask for an amendment in the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“These are bogus public interest litigations. It is not a public interest litigation. It is judicial adventurism,” it said.