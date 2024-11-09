SC judge B R Gavai nominated as NALSA executive chairperson

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge B R Gavai has been nominated as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which is mandated to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society. A notification issued by the Department of Justice on Friday said Justice Gavai's nomination as the executive chairman of NALSA will be effective from November 11. While the chief justice of India is the patron-in-chief of NALSA, the seniormost judge after the CJI is its executive chair. As of now, CJI D Y Chandrachud is its patron-in-chief and Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the executive chairperson. Justice Chandrachud demits office as the CJI on Sunday and Justice Khanna will assume office on Monday. Justice Gavai will be the seniormost judge after the CJI from Monday.