SC issues notice on YSR Cong MP in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy and the CBI on a plea moved by the daughter of late MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted him anticipatory bail in the murder case of the former parliamentarian.



A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh listed the matter for hearing on July 3. The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy on May 31 and directed him not to leave the country without the CBI’s permission till the investigation was complete.

“The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation and appear before the CBI every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm till the end of June 2023, and shall regularly appear as required,” the HC had said.

The petitioner shall be released on bail in the event of his arrest by the CBI on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh, the high court order had said.