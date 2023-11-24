SC grants last opportunity to defaulting states to pay arrears to lower court judges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court granted a last opportunity to the defaulting states and Union territories on Thursday to clear the salary arrears and other dues of lower court judges in accordance with the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).



The SNJPC recommendations cover the pay structure, pension and family pension and allowances, besides dealing with the issue of establishing a permanent mechanism to determine the subjects of the service conditions of the district judiciary.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted that despite its directions dated May 19, some states have not complied either fully or in part

with those.

"We are, prima facie, of the view that the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and Union territories are in contempt. In order to grant one last opportunity of compliance, we direct that the directions shall be effected on or before December 8, 2023, failing which the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and Union territories shall personally remain present before this court," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The court also clarified that compliance shall mean actual crediting of the amount payable to each judicial officer and in the case of family pension, the surviving spouses. In another direction, the bench also allowed the High Court of Telangana to increase the superannuation age of judicial officers from 60 to 61 years, in line with that of the state government officials.

Describing the district Judiciary as the backbone of the judicial system, the apex court had, on May 19, directed all the states to clear the salary arrears and other dues of lower court judges in accordance with the SNJPC's recommendations.

The verdict had said the revised rates of pension, which have been approved by the court, shall be payable from July 1, 2023.