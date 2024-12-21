SC grants bail to 2 more convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to two more convicts in connection with the massacre of 38 persons at Hashimpura in UP by the Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

The Apex Court on December 6 granted bail to eight convicts in the case.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih on Friday took note of the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for Budhi Singh, who sought grant of bail on the ground of parity, saying he was in jail for over six years like other convicts.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat represented convict Basant Ballabh and sought the relief on the same ground.

The bench referred to its previous order and granted bail to both convicts. Tiwari, while representing some of the convicts, had argued the appellants were in jail for over six years since the HC verdict.