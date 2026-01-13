SC farmers to get tractor subsidy

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Farmers’ Welfare department has invited online applications under the Tractor Subsidy Scheme for 2025–26 to support farmers from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Eligible farmers can apply through the departmental portal, www.agriharyana.gov.in, till January 15. A government spokesperson said the SC community farmers registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and owning agricultural land are eligible to apply. Land registered in the name of any family member under the Parivar Pehchan Patra will also be considered valid. Under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh per unit will be provided for the purchase of tractors with 45 horsepower or above.