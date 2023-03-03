SC extends protection to Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi from arrest till March 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 13 the protection from arrest granted to independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.



The lawmaker, who has allegedly been vocal against the Central government during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, had moved the top court against the February 9 order of the Gauhati High Court allowing the special NIA court in Assam to proceed with the framing of charges against him in one of the two cases.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal deferred the matter to March 13 after noting that the counsel for the petitioner was not available.

“Interim protection to continue till next date,” the bench said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier told the top court that bail cannot be granted to Gogoi as he is an alleged kingpin of Maoist activities in the state even as the lawmaker said cases against him were a result of “political vendetta”.

Earlier, the high court had permitted the NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Gogoi and three of his associates in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.