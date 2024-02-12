SC extends interim bail to Ashish Mishra

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the apex court registry to obtain a report from the trial court on the progress of the case and adjourned the matter. On September 26 last year, the top court had relaxed the bail conditions of Mishra to enable him to visit and stay in the National Capital Region (NCR) to look after his ailing mother and for the treatment of his daughter.

The case pertains to an incident of violence on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court had relaxed the interim bail conditions imposed on Mishra by the trial court on January 25. Mishra was asked not to stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the period. The court had passed the order on a modification application filed by Mishra which stated that his mother was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi.