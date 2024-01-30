SC extends deadline to decide disqualification pleas against NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction till Feb 15

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the Sharad Pawar faction’s plea seeking disqualification of NCP MLAs belonging to the bloc led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar till February 15.

The top court had on October 30 last year directed the Speaker to decide the petition of Jayant Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seeking disqualification of the nine MLAs of the Ajit Pawar group by January 31, 2024.

On the same day, it had also directed the Speaker to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by

December 31.