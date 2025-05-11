SC dismisses plea seeking implementation of NEP in TN, other states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West Bengal governments to implement the

National Education Policy, including its three-language formula.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said the top court could not issue such directions to state governments.

“The Supreme Court, through Article 32 of the Constitution, can issue directives to ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens are protected. It cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy

like the National Education Policy, 2020,” the bench said in an order passed on Friday.

“The court may, however, intervene if a state’s action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights or any other legal rights. We do not propose to examine

this issue in this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution,” it added.