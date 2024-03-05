SC directs Centre to clarify process of empanelling of male, female Army officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Centre to clarify the empanelment process for male and female Army officers after a discrepancy was noted. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing women officers, alleged discrimination, citing a previous court order.

Attorney General R Venkataramani stated empanelment is based on merit, but Ahmadi argued male officers weren’t evaluated similarly. The court asked for an affidavit and scheduled the hearing for March 11. Earlier, the court criticized the Army’s approach as “arbitrary” and ordered reconvening the special selection board for women officers’ promotion.

In 2021, the court highlighted systemic discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers. It rejected the Army’s justification based on “physiological limitations” and directed consideration for permanent commission within three months, ensuring a level playing field. In a subsequent ruling, the court extended this to women officers in the Indian Navy, aiming to overcome histories of discrimination. The ongoing legal battle underscores the struggle for gender equality within the armed forces, with the judiciary playing a pivotal role in challenging entrenched biases and ensuring fair treatment for women officers.