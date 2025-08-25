SC directs boundary demarcation of wetlands within next 2 months

New Delhi: Noting that state wetland authorities are moving at a snail’s pace, the Supreme Court has directed states to expedite the ground truthing and boundary demarcation of wetlands within two months.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said the exercise carried out by the authorities reflects the sorry state of affairs and the directions issued have not yielded positive results.

“We direct these states to expedite the ground truthing and boundary demarcation expeditiously and at any rate within an outer limit of two months from today, failing which, the secretaries of the concerned states of the Department of Environment and Ecology will have to personally remain present before this court on next date of hearing,” the bench said.

The top court made clear that inaction on the part of these State Wetland Authorities would compel it to pass coercive orders against those States which have failed to comply with the direction issued earlier.

“In the light of the wetlands having been identified, it is incumbent upon the State Wetland Authorities to publish the same in the respective State Governments’ website... Let the affidavit of compliance be filed immediately after such an exercise being undertaken and at any rate before the next date of hearing,” the bench said in its August 19 order.

The apex court said the Union of India shall coordinate with the State Level Wetland Authorities and expedite the issuance of notifications for which the draft notifications are already in place.

“The statistics furnished would also reflect that wetlands, which are less than 2.25 hectares, are required to be identified as prescribed under the extant rules and the affidavits of the state governments of wetland authorities shall also delve upon as to the manner and method in which steps have been taken or being taken to protect these wetlands which are less than 2.25 hectares, which according to the statistics is around 5,55,557 as mentioned in the Wetland Atlas,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on October 7.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for intervenors Manu Bhatnagar and Vikrant Tongad, submitted that apart from the 2,31,195 wetlands over 2.25 hectare in size identified by ISRO, there were 5,55,557 wetlands of 2.25 hectare.

The top court was hearing a PIL by bird enthusiast Anand Arya, advocate M K Balakrishnan and NGO Vanashakti.