SC defers hearing plea challenging anticipatory bail to YSR Cong MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to June 19 a plea moved by the daughter of late MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the murder case of the former parliamentarian.



A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, which did not allow senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing petitioner Suneetha Narreddy, to argue the matter owing to the summer vacation, said since the matter involves a number of technical aspects, it would be better if she is assisted by a senior counsel.

“We are not allowing the senior counsel to argue during the vacation, so as to give the junior counsel a chance. If we allow senior advocate Sidharth Luthra to argue the matter, we would be charged for discrimination.

We will list the matter before another bench next week, so that the petitioner can be assisted by a senior counsel as the case has many technical aspects,” the bench said.