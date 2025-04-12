SC community to get more representation in AG office

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance to provide adequate representation to members of SC community for contractual engagement as law officers in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here at his official residence today.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Cabinet gave nod to promulgate an ordinance to amend Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act 2017.

This step is aimed to relax income criteria for contractual engagement of Law officers belonging to SC Community in the state by reducing the existing desired annual income slab by 50 per cent. The purpose of relaxation in income criteria is to provide adequate representation to members of SC community for contractual engagement as law officers in AG Office, Punjab.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet has also accorded its approval to One Time Relaxation (OTR) policy regarding Non Construction fee and outstanding allotment amount for allottees of Improvement Trusts of the state.