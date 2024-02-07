SC collegium suggests Justice N V Anjaria name for K’taka HC’s CJ post

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the name of Gujarat High Court judge N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court would arise after the retirement of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar on February 24.

The collegium has proposed to appoint Justice Anjaria as the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date on which the incumbent chief justice demits office on retirement, it said.

“He is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of law and possesses impeccable integrity. In his conduct as a judge, he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office,” the collegium said.

While recommending his name, the collegium took into consideration the fact that among the chief justices of the high courts, one judge — Justice Ashish J Desai, whose parent high court is the High Court of Gujarat — is presently functioning as the chief justice of the Kerala High Court.