SC collegium recommends five names for judgeship in four HCs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended five names to the Centre for appointment as additional judges in four high courts.

The collegiums, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, also recommended the names of additional judges — justices Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, both from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for appointment as permanent judges. One of the recommendations said additional judge Justice Abhay Ahuja be also considered for appointment as permanent judge in the Bombay High Court.

Several collegiums resolutions, uploaded Thursday night on apex court website, provided details of the deliberations leading to recommendations of names of judicial officers and advocates for judgeship in high courts. It also forwarded the names of Arvind Kumar Verma, a judicial officer, for appointment as a judge of the HC of Chhattisgarh.

Another resolution asked the Centre to consider appointing Rohit Kapoor, an advocate, as a judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

While making the recommendations, the apex court collegiums made clear that the seniority of those, whose names were recommended prior to Kapoor for appointment as judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, be not disturbed.

The collegiums took assistance of consultee apex court judges besides considering the inputs of respective governments and the professional competence of persons before recommending the names for judgeship.